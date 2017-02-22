Medical marijuana and other states

(Photo: Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

(WLTX) -- A bill that would legalize medical marijuana has received mixed opinions. On Tuesday night, a House panel advanced a bill that seeks to legalize the use of marijuana for medical purposes.

The proposed measure in South Carolina would allow patients to register with the state to get the drug for chronic or debilitating medical conditions, seizures, muscle spasms, and severe pain.

Supporters say it's the only medicine that relieves pain and suffering and treats symptoms of medical conditions without debilitating side effects. Opponents say it would create more traffic fatalities and increase the use of marijuana among teens.

There are 28 states, including Washington DC, that have legalized marijuana for medicinal purposes. Arizona has more than 114 thousand patients that are treated for glaucoma, seizures and post-traumatic stress disorder. According to the Department of Health Services, nearly $280 million was generated from the sale of medical marijuana in 2015. Of that, $30 million went into the tax revenue.

Maine legalized the use of marijuana for medicinal purposes back in 1999. The Department of Health and Human Services said 35 thousand certificates have been printed for qualified patients. That number could include duplicates and replacement certificates. People qualified for medical marijuana have epilepsy, multiple sclerosis, and glaucoma. The Maine Revenue office says Mainers spent more than $23 million in 2015 on medicinal marijuana, which generated almost $1.3 million in sales tax.

Karmen Hansen with the National Conference of State Legislatures in Colorado said it is up to each state to determine what qualifications are needed for medicinal use. Hansen said people will need to have an exam to determine if they're qualified.

The bi-partisan bill in the South Carolina House will head to the full Medical Military and Municipal Affairs Committee. A similar bill is being debated by the South Carolina Senate.

