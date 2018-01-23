Medical Park Drive Closed as Police Investigate Incident

(Photo: Columbia Fire Department)

COLUMBIA, SC (WLTX) - Medical Park Drive near Palmetto Richland Hospital is closed while police investigate an incident, according to the Columbia Fire Department.

A Carolina Alert went out via twitter at 9:59 a.m.

Public safety incident at Medical Park Rd and Harden St. Please avoid the area and obey officials. — Carolina Alert (@CarolinaAlert) January 23, 2018

While details are limited at this time, the Columbia Police Department has confirmed it is assisting with the incident.

A witness tells News 19 that 2 Medical Park was evacuated, but News 19 has not been able to confirm that information. The witness also says an alarm went off and nurses told everyone to evacuate with no details.

News 19 has a crew on the way and will continue to update the story as information becomes available.

