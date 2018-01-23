Medical Park Drive Reopens as Officials Give All Clear

(Photo: Chris Brathwaite/WLTX)

COLUMBIA, SC (WLTX) - Medical Park Drive near Palmetto Richland Hospital was reopened just before noon Tuesday as officials issued an all clear notice after investigating a bomb scare in a nearby for much of the morning.

(Photo: Columbia Fire Department)

Just before 10 a.m. Tuesday morning, officials announced they had closed Medical Park Drive while they investigated an 'incident.'

A Carolina Alert went out via twitter at 9:59 a.m.

Public safety incident at Medical Park Rd and Harden St. Please avoid the area and obey officials. — Carolina Alert (@CarolinaAlert) January 23, 2018

(Photo: Chris Brathwaite/WLTX)

Two Medical Park Drive was evacuated while officials reportedly investigated a bomb scare. A witness in the building tells News 19 that he and his wife were evacuated. "An alarm went off and nurses told everyone to evacuate with no details," he said.

Nearly two hours later, officials and K9 officers could be seen leaving the building.

Officials announced the all clear and reopened Medical Park Drive right around noon.

