Men Accused of Dragging Midlands Deputy with Car

Adonis Martel Johnson and LeTravis Ouzts (Photo: Newberry County Sheriff's Office)

Newberry, SC (WLTX) - Newberry deputies say two men are facing charges after one of their officers was dragged by a vehicle.

Adonis Martel Johnson and LeTravis Ouzts are facing multiple counts.

Officers say on January 4, deputies were conducting a traffic safety checkpoint at Whitener Road near Wilson Road. Officers say the driver appeared nervous and the deputies say they could smell marijuana coming from the car.

As one of the officers was asking for the driver's license, the car took off with the deputy still in the window. He was drug a short distance, and eventually fell out of the vehicle.

After a short chase with other deputies, the car crashed into an embankment at the intersection of Kendall Road and Gray Street.

Deputies say they found 48 grams of marijuana and 8 grams of cocaine in the car, as well as two guns that officers say were in holsters in the suspects' waistbands.

The deputy was not seriously injured, and is recovering at home.

The suspects were taken to the hospital, and one of them, Johnson remains there but will be charged when he's released. Ouzts is already at the jail.