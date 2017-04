(Photo: Columbia Police Department)

Columbia, SC (WLTX) - Columbia police are looking for two men who they say robbed a Burger King restaurant late Sunday night.

Around 9 p.m., the suspects entered the store, located in the 2900 block of Two Notch Road, and jumped the counter.

The two men then stole money.

If you have any information on what happened, you are asked to call CrimeStoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC

© 2017 WLTX-TV