Merrill Takes Plea Deal; Gets Probation

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Grandfather of Teen Speaks on Park Assault
-
City of Columbia Releases Statement on Assault of Child
-
SC Volunteers Already Have Saved 200 People
-
High School Sports Highlights - Thursday, August 31, 2017
-
Midlands Gas Prices Rising After Harvey
-
Suspended Rep. Merrill in Court Friday
-
RAW: Sheriff Discusses Killing of 81-year-old Sears Clerk
-
DHEC Issues Advisory For North Myrtle Beach
-
What Not To Buy Labor Day - The Deal Guy
-
Make Fall-Off-The-Bone Ribs
More Stories
-
Former Lawmaker Jim Merrill Takes Plea Deal; Gets ProbationSep. 1, 2017, 11:27 a.m.
-
Columbia Officer Hit by Car, Injured While Assisting…Sep. 1, 2017, 11:40 a.m.
-
SC Friends Help Save 200 Lives in TexasAug 31, 2017, 7:02 p.m.