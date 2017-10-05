Middle School Student Had Unloaded Gun at School, Deputies Say

File photo (Photo: WLTX)

Lexington County, SC (WLTX) - Lexington County deputies say a student brought an unloaded gun to a middle school.

The incident happened on September 29 at Francis Mack Intermediate School.

According to an incident report, the underage boy was detained by school administrators after other students said they'd seen him with the weapon. The gun did not have a magazine in it.

The school's principal told officers she and other administrators had gotten reports that the boy had the pink-colored gun since the start of the school day and had been showing it off to other students. When they searched his backpack, though, they didn't find the weapon.

They eventually found it in another student's bag. The incident report states the student had asked other students to put it in their backpack.

According to officers, the boy told the school that the gun his mother's, and claimed that it had fallen into his bag from a shelf in his home. A short time later, the mom came by the school and confirmed that she did own the weapon, and had placed the unloaded gun in the back of her dresser.

The boy was allowed to go home with his mom.

Lexington School District Four released this statement:

"On Friday, September 29, the District acted expeditiously to secure an unloaded gun that was discovered in a student’s book bag at Frances Mack Intermediate School. The District located and safely removed the weapon after a student appropriately reported to a teacher that there had been discussion of a gun being at school. The safety of our students and staff is our top priority, and the situation on Friday was handled immediately by the administration and law enforcement in accordance with the District’s established safety procedures. Matters involving weapons are handled pursuant to Lexington Four disciplinary policy and state law. In that regard, the District is not able to comment on any action taken with respect to any individual students.

"The District takes seriously any potential threat to the safety and wellbeing of our students and employees. To that end, we encourage our students to be active citizens who value the school community. We have avenues in place for students to report any concerns or issues, and we encourage parents to speak with their children about safety and the importance of sharing information with a teacher or administrator if they become aware of any potential threats in their schools. We will continue to monitor our schools and school sponsored events to maintain a safe environment for our students, employees, and their families."



© 2017 WLTX-TV