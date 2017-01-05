Midlands Agencies Preparing for Winter Weather

Midlands agencies prepare for winter weather (Photo: WLTX)

Columbia, SC (WLTX) - Winter weather is headed our way, and agencies in the Midlands are already preparing to make sure everyone is safe.

"On Saturday, we're going to have a hard, hard freeze," said Robert Dickinson with the South Carolina Department of Transportation (SCDOT).

That is why the salt dome at the SCDOT on Shop Rd. in Columbia is stocked with 10,000 tons of salt.

"That is used to replenish the supplies at each individual county location," Dickinson said.

Dickinson says they plan to start distributing the salt in the Midlands Friday evening.

"We want to time that pre-treating towards the end of the rain so we get it down and it's not going to wash away," Dickinson explained.

Newberry County Sheriff Lee Foster says they need to be prepared for anything.

"Newberry County is always the breaking area," Sheriff Foster said, "we can have a lot on one end of our county and a little getting closer to Columbia."

Sheriff Foster says they have prepared a fleet of four wheel SUV's to be able to reach those in rural areas.

"The majority of our population actually live on those types of roads and they generally don't get scraped as quickly as the interstate or primary roads," Sheriff Foster said.

They have also ensured all essential buildings have working generators.

"This building as well as the hospital and many of the fire stations have generators so the computers and radios can work," Sheriff Foster said.

Sheriff Foster asks everyone who does not need to be on the road this weekend to stay indoors.

"A couple days, it's not going to be a long term event," Sheriff Foster said, "there's no need to venture out unless you absolutely have to."