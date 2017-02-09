Midlands Band Wins GRAMMY Community Award

Winnsboro, SC (WLTX) -- The Fairfield Central band will not be in Los Angeles for the GRAMMY Awards, but they already won big thanks to the GRAMMY Foundation.
Ferdinand Cooper is the band director at Fairfield Central he said, "My father was a band director for 35 years here in South Carolina."
"I kind of grew up with it, so it has been a part of life for me ever since I was born basically," said Cooper. He has been at the Fairfield County school for three years.
Cooper said, "It is an opportunity for me to take something I love to do and to share it with my students."
That love for music is rubbing off on his students too. Sophomore Rebecca Campbell-Hefner said, "It is a really good influence and the band members are like family, so you really have a good support system."
"People say band is hard, but it is really not. You've just got to put determination to it and be committed," according to freshman Harrison Kennedy.
(© 2017 WLTX)
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs