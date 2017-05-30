Midlands Cardiac Arrest Survivors Awarded, Meet Lifesavers

The Lexington Medical Center and Lexington County Public Safety awarded cardiac arrest survivors Mark Chaffin, Alan Courtney and Paul Moore the Phoenix Award. (Photo: WLTX)

West Columbia, SC (WLTX) - Some former cardiac arrest patients were awarded for their survival and met the emergency workers who saved their lives.

The Lexington Medical Center and Lexington County Public Safety awarded Mark Chaffin, Alan Courtney and Paul Moore the Phoenix Award which is named for the mythological bird that died and rose from the ashes.

“I thank them all,” survivor Mark Chaffin explained.

Chaffin went into cardiac arrest in September and was revived. He said life now has new meaning.

"“Life is precious,” the survivor said.

The survivors and their families were reunited with their caregivers and also had the chance to see the technology and the operating rooms used to help them.

“It was great you know especially to see them in this situation with them being so animated and alive because everything look so dead at that time in your mind,” Chaffin’s wife Audrey said. “Everything’s so sorrowful, to see smiles on these people’s face and you could actually enjoy the smile, so it was great.”

“It’s just amazing all the technology and all the work that goes into it to save someone’s life, just amazing,” Chaffin said.

