Midlands City Working to Revitalize Downtown

Camden is working to revitalize their downtown with a new program. (Photo: WLTX)

Camden, SC (WLTX) - One Midlands city is working to revitalize their downtown.

Camden just joined the Main Street SC program which helps get them closer to resources and grants to build up the area.

“Be a place where people want to see and be seen,” Main Street Program Manager for Camden Kat Spadacenta explained. “Get the things you need as well as some of the things that you want."

Business owners say they hope the program will help bring more companies and events to get more traffic downtown.

“More people who have a passion for what they do, for what they sell, for their craft. We need those people to come to downtown and fill our empty buildings,” Pink Stable’s Kathryn Couch said. “We want our business to be sustainable and to be here for many many years and the only way we can do that is for more and more traffic to come and you build that traffic.”

“We would love to see more people here all throughout the day,” Kershaw County Representative and co-owner of Books on Broad said. “More folks living in the downtown area and make it a more friendly place to walk, more walkable downtown.”

Camden officials have budgeted $32.5 million to help with the revitalization. The money includes maintenance, beautification and grants for entrepreneurs to help build up the city.

For more information on the Main Street SC Program, please visit: https://www.cityofcamden.org/departments/economic-development/main-street-sc-program

© 2017 WLTX-TV