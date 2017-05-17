Clarendon County, SC (WLTX) - The Midlands community continues to grieve the loss of former local deputy Mason Moore.

Moore was shot and killed after pursuing a suspect early Tuesday morning while he was working for the Broadwater County Sheriff's Department in Montana.

Growing up Moore lived in Clarendon County where he graduated from Manning High School and received his bachelors degree just up the road at Western Carolina University.

He then came back home and worked at the University of South Carolina Police Department and the Richland, Lexington, and Clarendon County Sheriff's departments.

Moving to Montana, Moore had been working for the Broadwater County Sheriff's Department the past three years.

Former Clarendon County Sheriff, Randy Garrett, says Moore was a friend to all.

"Never met a stranger. He had a gift," said Garrett. "There was no one he couldn't get along with and that he couldn't talk to. He was one of the best of the best. He knew what he was doing. He knew his job. He knew what the job demanded of him and he gave it all."

Former co-worker and current Major at Clarendon County, Donnie Drose, says it was natural for the Midlands native to serve his community.

"I think he always had that law enforcement in his blood," said Drose. "You get to where you're working for people and looking out for people and helping people, and it's hard to get that out of your system."

Drose also says Moore dedicated his life to kindness and still doesn't understand how bad things happen to good people.

"I'd hate for anything to happen to anybody but it always seems like the best people are the ones that are taken," said Drose.

To remember Moore, the Clarendon County Sheriff's Office flew their flags at half-staff on Wednesday. For his service and sacrifice, Garrett believes Moore will always be remembered.

"We will never forget his service or his sacrifice. I loved him and I'm going to miss him," said Garrett.

The two men suspected in Moore's death and are father and son Lloyd and Marshall Barrus. The two men were set at a two-million dollar bond. The son, Marshall Barrus, is being hospitalized after the shootout with police Tuesday morning.

Mason Moore was 42 years-old and was a husband and father to three children.

© 2017 WLTX-TV