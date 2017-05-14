Midlands Deputy Involved in Head on Collision

(Photo: Thinkstock)

KERSHAW COUNTY, SC - (WLTX) -- A deputy was involved in a crash Saturday evening, according to the Kershaw County Sheriff's Department.

Officials say the crash happened on US 1 near Park Road. They say the deputy was taken to a local hospital for evaluation is is expected to be ok. The driver in the other vehicle was flown to a local hospital and is in critical condition.

The collision is under investigation by the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

