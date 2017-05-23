Midlands District Expanding Schools for Students

A Midlands school district is spending millions of dollars to ensure every student has access to the same opportunities. (Photo: WLTX)

Calhoun County, SC (WLTX) - A Midlands school district is spending millions of dollars to ensure every student has access to the same opportunities.

School leaders in Calhoun County had a groundbreaking Tuesday for new extensions to their schools.

They took out a $2.5 million bond to add more classrooms to Sandy Run K-8 and St. Matthews K-8 schools.

“Areas like OT, occupational therapy, PT, physical therapy, speech, those types of areas so a lot of this building, this expansion will serve those special needs populations,” Superintendent Steve Wison said. “Our special needs children are as important as anybody else, and we want to make sure that they are getting a quality education.”

Speech Language Pathologist Emily Dyches works at Sandy Run. She said her current classroom is just too small.

“There are some activities I would love to do with the kids, like getting on the floor with them, having more room for some more technology as well,” Dyches explained. “That is amazing so many years back way back when kids that had special needs were not giving all of the same opportunities that the Gen Ed kids were so it's just refreshing and exciting to see now that the kids are getting exactly what they need for us to meet their needs in order for them to grow.”

About 200 students at both schools utilize the special services.

They expect the expansions to be complete by January.





© 2017 WLTX-TV