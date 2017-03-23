Midlands District Needs More Firefighters

A Midlands fire chief says his district does not have enough manpower to do the potentially lifesaving work. (Photo: Custom)

Lugoff, SC (WLTX) - A Midlands fire chief says his district does not have enough manpower to do the potentially lifesaving work.

"We are so far behind in our community of where we need to be,” Lugoff Fire Chief Dennis Ray explained.

Ray says the district only has four fulltime career firefighters.

“We need more firefighters. We don’t have the tax base for more firefighters,” Ray said.

He said they rely mostly on volunteers but do not have enough. He said they have 22 volunteers but on any given call, only two may be available because of work and prior engagements.

With 40 fire deaths statewide so far this year, the thought of not having enough firefighters to put out the next fire, makes things even scarier.

“We’re trying to supplement that and make sure we do the best we can to keep our citizens safe and our firefighters safe,” Ray said.

Ray said citizens can help by making sure they have working alarms in their homes.

The department has a more than a $700,000 FEMA grant to address the need.

It helped get them things like a volunteer coordinator, stipends for the volunteers, postcards, and road side signs.

Ray said volunteers do not have to go into burning homes or buildings. He said there’s plenty of other jobs needed by the department.

“We have a place for anyone who wants to volunteer in the fire service,” Ray said.

Ray said you will get a training stipend and you can earn a tax credit.

If you are interested, you are asked to visit: https://www.lugofffire.com/volunteers-needed

