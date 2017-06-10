Midlands Firefighters Sent to Hospital After House Fire Explosion

Columbia, SC (WTLX) - Five firefighters were sent to the hospital after an explosion occurred at a house fire.

The emergency call came in around 1:45 pm. Officials say the front and the side of the house was engulfed in flames.

While firefighters were in the building, an unknown explosion occurred.

After visiting the hospital and being treated, all the firefighters have been cleared from the hospital.

Two people were at the home but were able to escape.

Officials don't believe any criminal activity was involved with the cause of the fire.

