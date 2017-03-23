Come Be Part of the Midlands Food Drive!

Columbia, SC (WLTX) - The annual Midlands Food Drive is nearly here, a day where you can help families in our area get the food that they desperately need!
The event will be taking place April 1 at 48 grocery stores in Lexington and Richland Counties. it comes through a partnership with Food from the Heart, and helps collect food for the Harvest Hope Food bank.
The drive will begin at 9 a.m.
According the Food Research and Action Center, South Carolina is 14th in the nation for families suffering from food hardship, with 20% of our state uncertain if they will have enough to eat from day to day.
The goal this year is to have the largest one day food drive, with 800 volunteers to collect and sort 135,000 pounds of food.
The food drive will be organized and worked by volunteers from Shandon Baptist Church and Northside Baptist members as they positions themselves outside stores to offer shoppers the opportunity to take a red grocery bag and participate by purchasing as few or as many products off a list of suggested items. Suggested items include canned goods, rice, beans, diapers, baby food and other items. The bags are collected outside the stores and taken to Harvest Hope Food Bank where church volunteers sort the items. They will be distributed to local food pantries and soup kitchens. One hundred percent of all goods collected will benefit men, women and children in the Midlands.
WLTX is once again a media partner of the event.
Here are the stores where Northside Baptist Church will be:
Bi Lo - 2453 Charleston Highway, Cayce
Bi-Lo - 300 Knox Abbott Drive - Cayce
Bi-Lo - 7949 Broad River Road - Irmo
Bi-Lo - 421 Columbia Avenue - Lexington
Bi-Lo - 2916 Emanuel Church Road - West Columbia
Bi-Lo - 2349 Augusta Road - West Columbia
Bi-Lo - 760 Highway 378 - Lexington
Bi-Lo - 6021 St. Andrews Road - Columbia
Piggy Wiggly - 1123 St. Andrews Road - Irmo
Kroger - 7467 St. Andews Road - Irmo
Walmart - 5556 Sunset Boulevard - Lexington
Walmart - 2401 Augusta Road - West Columbia
Walmart - 1326 Bush River Road - Columbia
Walmart - 1780 South Lake Drive - Lexington
Walmart - 360 Harbison Boulevard - Columbia
Walmart - 1180 Dutch Fork Road - Irmo
Sam's - 350 Harbison Boulevard
Walmart Neighborhood Market - 1019 Old Barnwell Road - West Columbia
Walmart Neighborhood Market - 1355 Knox Abbott Drive - Cayce
Walmart Neighborhood Market - 3603 Broad River Road - Columbia
Food Lion - 2250 Sunset Boulevard - West Columbia
Food Lion - 3975 Platt Springs Road - West Columbia
Food Lion - 744B West Main Street - Lexington
Food Lion - 1856 South Lake Drive - Lexington
Food Lion - 7241 Broad River Road - Irmo
Food Lion - 675 Main Street - South Congaree
Here are the stores where Shandon Baptist Will Be:
Bi-Lo - 3315-B Broad River Road - Columbia
Bi-Lo - 7830 Garners Ferry Road - Columbia
Bi-Lo - 9003 Two Notch Road - Columbia
Bi-Lo - 2230 Decker Boulevard - Columbia
Bi-Lo - 4464 Devine Street - Columbia
B-Lo - 3900-B North Main Street - Columbia
Bi-Lo - 120 Forum Drive - Columbia
Walmart - 5420 Forest Drive - Columbia
Walmart - 321 Killian Road - Columbia
Sam's - 5426 Forest Drive - Columbia
IGA - 135 Blythewood Road - Blythewood
Kroger - 10136 Two Notch Road - Columbia
Kroger - 3403 Forset Drive - Columbia
Piggly Wiggly - 3818 Devine Street - Columbia
Food Lion - 1013 Broad River Road - Columbia
Food Lion - 3912 Two Notch Road - Columbia
Food Lion - 5118 Fairfield Road - Columbia
Food Lion - 2900 Leesburg Road - Columbia
Food Lion - 2312 Decker Boulevard - Columbia
Food Lion - 9810 Two Notch Road
