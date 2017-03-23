Come Be Part of the Midlands Food Drive!

Columbia, SC (WLTX) - The annual Midlands Food Drive is nearly here, a day where you can help families in our area get the food that they desperately need!

The event will be taking place April 1 at 48 grocery stores in Lexington and Richland Counties. it comes through a partnership with Food from the Heart, and helps collect food for the Harvest Hope Food bank.

The drive will begin at 9 a.m.

According the Food Research and Action Center, South Carolina is 14th in the nation for families suffering from food hardship, with 20% of our state uncertain if they will have enough to eat from day to day.

The goal this year is to have the largest one day food drive, with 800 volunteers to collect and sort 135,000 pounds of food.

The food drive will be organized and worked by volunteers from Shandon Baptist Church and Northside Baptist members as they positions themselves outside stores to offer shoppers the opportunity to take a red grocery bag and participate by purchasing as few or as many products off a list of suggested items. Suggested items include canned goods, rice, beans, diapers, baby food and other items. The bags are collected outside the stores and taken to Harvest Hope Food Bank where church volunteers sort the items. They will be distributed to local food pantries and soup kitchens. One hundred percent of all goods collected will benefit men, women and children in the Midlands.

WLTX is once again a media partner of the event.

Here are the stores where Northside Baptist Church will be:

Bi Lo - 2453 Charleston Highway, Cayce

Bi-Lo - 300 Knox Abbott Drive - Cayce

Bi-Lo - 7949 Broad River Road - Irmo

Bi-Lo - 421 Columbia Avenue - Lexington

Bi-Lo - 2916 Emanuel Church Road - West Columbia

Bi-Lo - 2349 Augusta Road - West Columbia

Bi-Lo - 760 Highway 378 - Lexington

Bi-Lo - 6021 St. Andrews Road - Columbia

Piggy Wiggly - 1123 St. Andrews Road - Irmo

Kroger - 7467 St. Andews Road - Irmo

Walmart - 5556 Sunset Boulevard - Lexington

Walmart - 2401 Augusta Road - West Columbia

Walmart - 1326 Bush River Road - Columbia

Walmart - 1780 South Lake Drive - Lexington

Walmart - 360 Harbison Boulevard - Columbia

Walmart - 1180 Dutch Fork Road - Irmo

Sam's - 350 Harbison Boulevard

Walmart Neighborhood Market - 1019 Old Barnwell Road - West Columbia

Walmart Neighborhood Market - 1355 Knox Abbott Drive - Cayce

Walmart Neighborhood Market - 3603 Broad River Road - Columbia

Food Lion - 2250 Sunset Boulevard - West Columbia

Food Lion - 3975 Platt Springs Road - West Columbia

Food Lion - 744B West Main Street - Lexington

Food Lion - 1856 South Lake Drive - Lexington

Food Lion - 7241 Broad River Road - Irmo

Food Lion - 675 Main Street - South Congaree

Here are the stores where Shandon Baptist Will Be:

Bi-Lo - 3315-B Broad River Road - Columbia

Bi-Lo - 7830 Garners Ferry Road - Columbia

Bi-Lo - 9003 Two Notch Road - Columbia

Bi-Lo - 2230 Decker Boulevard - Columbia

Bi-Lo - 4464 Devine Street - Columbia

B-Lo - 3900-B North Main Street - Columbia

Bi-Lo - 120 Forum Drive - Columbia

Walmart - 5420 Forest Drive - Columbia

Walmart - 321 Killian Road - Columbia

Sam's - 5426 Forest Drive - Columbia

IGA - 135 Blythewood Road - Blythewood

Kroger - 10136 Two Notch Road - Columbia

Kroger - 3403 Forset Drive - Columbia

Piggly Wiggly - 3818 Devine Street - Columbia

Food Lion - 1013 Broad River Road - Columbia

Food Lion - 3912 Two Notch Road - Columbia

Food Lion - 5118 Fairfield Road - Columbia

Food Lion - 2900 Leesburg Road - Columbia

Food Lion - 2312 Decker Boulevard - Columbia

Food Lion - 9810 Two Notch Road

