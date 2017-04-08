Midlands Girl Breaks State 5K Record for 8-year-old Females

8-year-old Kendra Miles gets the SC state record for her age group with a time of 21:42 in the Day Break 5k Saturday morning

Columbia, SC (WLTX) News 19 first introduced you to Kendra Miles back in February. That's when she held the state 5K record for 7-year-old females. Saturday morning in the Day Break 5K, she broke the record for 8-year-old females. Her official USATF (US Track and Field) time is 21:42. The previous record was 22:11, set back in 1989. Kendra tells News 19, " I love that I set two records. I tried my best and had so much fun! Thank you Ms. Joyce Welch for training me."



Kendra Miles also came in second overall for females. Misty Miles, Kendra's mother, says, "We are very proud of her and all the hard work and dedication she has put into her running. We look forward to seeing what she can do in the future."

