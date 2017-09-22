Midlands Groups Collecting Donations For Maria Victims in Puerto Rico

La Isla Bonita (Photo: Ringwalt, Charles, WLTX)

Columbia, SC (WLTX) - Angela Crespo and her daughter Brendaliz have built a business along Percival Road serving authentic Puerto Rican cuisine at La Isla Bonita.

"When they eat it they have that flavor, that taste that they're literally eating at their moms kitchen, they're aunt's kitchen," Brendaliz said.

She said they owe everything to their family back home.

"If it wasn't for y'all, the island, then we wouldn't be where we are right now,” she said.

When the two of them saw the devastation left by Hurricane Maria, they called the called South Carolina Hispanic Leadership Council.

"Our island was impacted, but truly our hearts over here were impacted by Maria too," Janitta Rivera said.

Rivera works with the council and still hasn't heard from her mom or stepdad.

"We've never dealt with something like this before," Rivera said.

The council is spearheading the effort with the help of the restaurant and other organizations to donate supplies.

"Anyone in my island is my brother, my sister, my mom, my dad," Rivera said.

And they're asking for your help. You can drop off donations at the restaurant next Saturday (23) from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m.

They’re asking for bottled water, baby wipes, hand sanitizer, diapers, canned goods, dry foods, baby formula, garbage bags, towels, canned milk, canned and dry pet food, baby and adult pain relief medicine, stomach and diarrhea relief medicine, mosquito repellant, blankets, pillows, first-aid kits, laundry detergent, dish soap, cots, Ensure, flashlights, adult diapers, Gatorade, shovels, and other construction supplies.

"I know everybody is going to come here and donate and help the people in Puerto Rico," Angela said.

