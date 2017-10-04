Midlands Gym Collects Supplies for Puerto Rico

Carolina CrossFit is hosting a donations drive from now until Saturday at 1 p.m. (Photo: WLTX)

Columbia, SC (WLTX) - People across the Midlands are continuing to figure out ways to help hurricane survivors in Puerto Rico.

Carolina CrossFit is hosting a donations drive from now until Saturday at 1 p.m.

Gym leaders said the crisis on the island hits close to home since some of their teammates have lost loved ones to the disaster.

Maria Medinia-Rodriguez goes to the gym. She said all of her family is in Puerto Rico and her grandmother died just a few days ago.

“It is hard but I guess I’ve been lucky because I’ve had the support,” she explained.

Medina-Rodriguez is heading to Puerto Rico later this week and will be bringing the donations with her. She said it warms her heart to see the community come together for her home.

“It feels amazing. I’ve been here by myself for a year now,” Medina-Rodriguez said. “These people make me feel like I’m not.”



The gym is collecting the following:

▪️Bottled water ⠀

▪️Flashlights⠀

▪️Rechargeable lamps⠀

▪️Rechargeable fans ⠀

▪️Batteries (AA, AAA, D)⠀

▪️Diapers⠀

▪️Wipes⠀

▪️Hand Sanitizer⠀

▪️Cleansing wipes ⠀

▪️Lysol and Lysol wipes ⠀

▪️Toilet paper ⠀

▪️Towels⠀

▪️Sheets and blankets ⠀

▪️Tampons and pads⠀

▪️Baby food⠀

▪️Canned food⠀

▪️Toothpaste ⠀

▪️Contact solution and case⠀

▪️Deodorant ⠀

▪️Underwear (kids, male, female)⠀

If you would like to help, you can drop off supplies until Saturday at 1 p.m. at Carolina CrossFit at 5015 Laurel Street.

The gym is also auctioning off Panthers vs. Eagles tickets. The proceeds will be given towards the Puerto Rico Relief efforts.

