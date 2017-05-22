Columbia, SC (WLTX) - There's a Hip-Hop cop in the Midlands.

He helped paved the way for current chart toppers like Drake and Nicki Minaj who are known for rhymes and singing their own hooks. This Richland county deputy only needed two turn tables and a microphone.

Sgt. George Godfrey spends most of his work day in and out of a SUV.

Today's destination is Sandel Elementary school for safe and sound town to teach these first graders how to stay safe in school, on the bus and on the Internet.

It's been almost 19 years since Sgt. Godfrey joined the Richland County Sheriff's Department after years in New York.

"My wife is from Camden. She was born here in Camden, SC and we used to come through South Carolina on our way to Florida each year for vacation. So when we decided to move she said, let's move to South Carolina. I said, okay," Godfrey said.

While in New York, Godfrey took a bite out of the Big Apple.

Godfrey said, "The whole thing started, I would say, by accident."

In 1983, he released a song called "Games People Play" under the name 'Sweet G'. He was working as a DJ at a club.

"During the breaks in the beat, I would do a little rap verse here and there and it was heard and people started liking it and it became a big thing," Godfrey said.

So big, he linked up with his friend, hip-hop legend Curtis Blow.

Godfrey said, "We sat in the back office one night, at 3 o'clock in the morning, drinking a little bit of champagne, talking and jiving around and started come up with some lyrics and my DJ had came up with a beat off of Jimmy Thomas's record and we say ok, let's go with that and so we decided and they said, what are you gonna call it and and we said, let's title it 'Games People Play."



Sweet G says he was the first rapper to perform on stage at Radio City Music Hall. He says the song is in a Rock and Roll Hall of fame Hip-Hop exhibit. "It beat out Michael Jackson and New Edition when they were battling for first place and I toured all over the east coast," Godfrey said He's also singing the hook. It's something that was unheard of at the time. that new style appealed to radio stations. making the song a hit.

He made history here too as one of the first people to do the lottery drawing in South Carolina. You may recognize his voice when he says, "Let's Play Pick 3"

Godfrey said, "I was classically trained. I sing opera. I do it in three different languages: Italian, French and German."

Sgt. Godfrey also sings the National Anthem at USC games. He's still connected with his Hip-Hop roots. Earlier this month, he was in New York for a club anniversary where he saw legendary rappers Rakim and Salt-N-Pepa. Back here at home, for him, it's about the little kids he teaches in elementary schools and older ones in the DARE program. His run as 'Sweet G', brings no sour memories. "It's a time in my life where I had a lot of fun. I enjoyed it. I went to places I would not have gone with a regular job," Godfrey said.

Godfrey also acted in the movie "Tougher Than Leather" with Run DMC and on the show "Law and Order."