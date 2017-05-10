Midlands Historic Site Getting Revamped

One Midlands town is taking one of their oldest defeats and is turning it into a victory. (Photo: WLTX)

Camden, SC (WLTX) - One Midlands town is taking one of their oldest defeats and is turning it into a victory.

The Historic Camden Foundation was just given the site of the Battle of Camden. The Palmetto Conservation Foundation handed over the deed in April.

The 476 acres holds the painful yet important American defeat in the Revolutionary War.

Historians say this battle led to a change in leadership which helped the Americans win the war.



Camden Tourism Director Suzi Sale said up to 30,000 people visit Camden every year to see the Revolutionary history the town holds.

“The Camden area has more revolutionary war history than any other area in the Midlands there were major battles that were fought here, Cornwallis was stationed here,” Sale said. “We're looking forward to the new visitors and we're looking forward to the folks returning again and again.”

The Historic Camden Foundation is planning to revamp the site to attract even more visitors.

“We want to really utilize the site for recreational purposes and open it up more and market more for people who are interested in hiking, cycling, walking out here, all kinds of different people,” Halie Brazier, Executive Director of the Historic Camden Foundation explained.

The battlefield is recognized as a National Historic Landmark and is listed on the National Register of Historic Places.

They are planning for the renovations and hope to make the changes soon.

“With the conservation easement, we are charged with restoring the original long leaf pine forest here and so we will be reforesting this area,” Brazier said. “Basically turning this into an outdoor classroom for people.”

For more information, please visit: https://www.facebook.com/historic.camden/



© 2017 WLTX-TV