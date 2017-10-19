Midlands Man Connects With Family In Puerto Rico

Columbia, SC (WLTX) - Rene Figueroa hadn't heard from his parents until at least a week after Hurricane Maria hit the island of Puerto Rico, when his sister relayed their one minute message that told him his parents were alive and that they didn't want to leave the island.

Figueroa then made the decision to go to the island.

"I expected (it) to be really bad. Thank God, my parents (and) that area was good, but getting there you see all of the devastation," he said.

News 19's Chuck Ringwalt sat down with Figueroa after he returned from his trip.

"There's a lot of places that don't have electricity. There are a lot of places that don't have water," he said. "When you hear rain, you go out with your five gallon bucket."

LINK: How to Help Puerto Rico Recover from the Disaster

Throughout the Midlands many organizations have also raised money and collected supplies to send to Puerto Rico.

On November 5 there will be Zumba-THON at the Jewish Community Center. The minimum donation is $10 and it kicks off at 2 p.m.

Lydia Greene is organizing the event.

"We're doing this with over 20 instructors," Greene said.

Greene said all of the proceeds will directly benefit those on the island.

