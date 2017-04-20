Midlands Man Killed in Motorcycle Crash on I-77

Columbia, SC (WLTX) - A Gaston man was killed in a motorcycle accident on I-77 Wednesday evening, according to authorities.

Charles A. Altman, 27, of Gaston was driving a motorcycle, which left the road and hit a tree at the exit ramp to Highway 12 (Percival Road) around 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, according to Richland County Coroner Gary Watts.

Altman, who was wearing a helmet, died at the scene due to blunt trauma to the chest, says Coroner Watts.

