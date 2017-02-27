Midlands Mayor Involved in Accident with Mail Truck

(Photo: Lexington County Police Department)

Lexington, SC (WLTX) - Lexington Mayor Steve MacDougall was involved in an accident that snarled traffic along Sunset Boulevard Monday afternoon.

Lexington police officers say a vehicle traveling on Sunset Boulevard pulled out in front of a U.S. Mail truck, also traveling on Sunset, in an attempt to turn on to Old Cherokee Road. The two collided at the intersection.

Following the initial collision, the mail truck then struck the mayor's vehicle, which was parked nearby, before coming to a stop in a ditch.

The mayor did not contribute to the accident and did not suffer any serious injuries, according to authorities.

Traffic was detoured around the accident scene for about 20 minutes this afternoon.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating the accident.

