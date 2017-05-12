Midlands Mom Graduates With Her Son and Daughter

A Midlands mom is getting one of the best Mother’s Day gifts anyone could ever ask for! She is graduating with her son and daughter. (Photo: Custom)

Orangeburg, SC (WLTX) - A Midlands mom is getting one of the best Mother’s Day gifts anyone could ever ask for! Mom, her daughter and her son are all walking across the stage and getting degrees from Claflin University Saturday.

“I’ll be a water bag. I’ll be really proud,” Dora Waymer admits laughingly. “I’ll cry but I still won’t let them see it but it’ll be tough to hold it back.”

Waymer said she knows she will be emotional after she and her son get Master’s degrees and her daughter gets a Bachelor’s degree.

“It’s good to see that they’ve accomplished their goals,” Waymer said.

“So I think it's just very successful to see all three of us there at one time,” Jayson Leverett said.

“I can’t be more proud,” Maria Simmons confesses.

Waymer's kids are just as proud of her as she is of them.

The road was not easy. Waymer was a single mom who had to overcome a lot to get where she is.

“She's a go getter. Whatever she wants us to have, whatever she has she goes and she gets it,” Simmons said of her mom. “No matter how many times you tell her no, or how many obstacles she may face she's always been that drive, that motivation for us both.”

“Even growing up I was like, I don't want to do this. I don't want to do that but she always pushed me saying be better than me, don't be like me so being that it made me go even harder,” Leverett said.

To see her hard work payoff through the accomplishments of her children is the best Mother's Day gift a mom could ask for.

“I don't think we can get her anything better after this,” Simmons said with a smile.

“I got to top this one so maybe I might go back to school and get my doctorate's,” Leverett said.

“Great, this will be a very special Mother's Day,” Waymer said fighting back tears.

Waymer and Leverett are members of the inaugural class to earn the Master of Education degree in curriculum and instruction at Claflin.

Maria will earn a Bachelor's degree in psychology.

The family is just three of nearly 400 men and women who will graduate from Claflin University Saturday.

The family will end the special day with a cookout celebrating with family and friends.

© 2017 WLTX-TV