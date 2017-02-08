Midlands Musician Hits Right Note After 40 Years

Midlands musician Bemo Prince makes his recording dreams come true after 40 years (Photo: WLTX)

Columbia, SC (WLTX) - Dreams don't come with an age.

An Irmo musician knows it first hand after his decades long dream to record an album finally became reality.

Now, he's proving he's no longer the has been that never was.

In 1984, Bemo Prince was on a singing competition show called "You Can Be A Star." It was his shot at getting a record deal, but after a mishap, his dreams were crushed. He came back home and worked at the South Carolina State Museum until he retired.

"Things just take over dreams beyond your control and so that dream that I had 40 years ago, that I felt was gone until things started happening," Price said.

He received a phone call from a friend who mentioned his son is a producer, then they put a band together. They rehearsed for several weeks before hitting the Jam Room Studios in Columbia. It's a place Bemo's more than happy to return.

Prince said, "When we put the band in here we had nine folks in here trying to put music together, so we had to be in every little room. So we were united by headsets." His wife came up with his album title, "Has Been That Never Was." It's a play on the years his career stalled. "I'm almost 70, and it's just so amazing to me to be at this point in my life sharing such joy with everybody. I tell God thank you for giving me the opportunity to enjoy this. It's a real blessing."

Bemo is excited that his grandkids get to see him perform.

His album is available at Papa Jazz in Columbia and available to download on streaming services.

(© 2017 WLTX)