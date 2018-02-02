Midlands Non-profit to Open Food Truck Specializing in Breakfast Tacos

(Photo: WLTX)

Columbia, SC (WLTX) - Did you know there's a waiting list of local senior citizens in need of a hot meal?

The non-profit organization Senior Resources, Inc. delivers hundreds of meals every day via Meals on Wheels to seniors in need.

As a non-profit, they depend on funding to stay afloat.

"It makes me feel like I'm being useful, that I'm really helping people who are in need," said Diane Ballew, a volunteer of two years for Senior Resources.

Ballew is one of many volunteers who spend weekday mornings preparing 250 plates of food before packing it up for delivery to Midlands seniors in need.

The entire Meals on Wheels program in Columbia delivers 400 hot meals a day.

"[Volunteers] have that one-on-one contact with people in the community that need someone to come check up on them, make sure they're doing well, and just have a friend, someone they can maybe speak to, someone that says hello," said Ballew.

Even with more funding sources and grants, Senior Resources still has a waiting list of nearly 200 seniors needing a meal.

"Often times, that meal is the only complete meal of the day that our senior clients get," said Pam Dukes, Executive Director of Senior Resources.

As a new endeavor, the non-profit came up with a different idea to raise money in the form of a food truck.

"It's truly going to be meals on wheels supporting Meals on Wheels," said Dukes.

"Señor Resources" will serve authentic breakfast tacos and fresh, homemade tortillas.

"We started talking about what isn't available on a food truck now in Columbia, what would be different," said Dukes. "We didn't want to do, although I love Bar-B-que and I love hot dogs and the donut food truck, but we wanted something different."

Breakfast tacos are served with eggs, typically scrambled with bacon, sausage or potatoes stuffed inside a flour tortilla.

Senior Resources Director of Development, Daniel Casillas, is a native of San Antonio, Texas. He is helping bring the idea to life.

The non-profit says they also acquired a large machine to make fresh tortillas - 75 dozen tortillas every hour to be exact.

Dukes says they plan to sell the tortillas in bulk, and expand their menu past breakfast time.

"We'll have different kind of tacos for later in the day, maybe brisket tacos," said Dukes. "We're talking about having side items like beans and street corn. There's not a lot of street corn available here in Columbia, also maybe sopapillas."

100% of the profits from the Señor Resources food truck will go right back to the non-profit.

You can expect Columbia's newest food truck to roll out early March.

To keep up with the non-profit and their breakfast tacos, they say they plan to be at Soda City most Saturdays. You can also follow them on Facebook (SenorResources), Twitter @SenorResources and Instagram @SenorResources.

If you're interested in applying as a manager of Señor Resources, head to tinyurl.com/FoodTruckManager.

If you'd like to volunteer with Senior Resources, call 803-252-7734 and let the receptionist know you're interested in volunteering.

