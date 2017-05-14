Midlands Pastor Lets Mom Give Mother's Day Sermon

Grammy nominated gospel singer Travis Greene and his mother, Charleather Greene (Photo: WLTX)

Columbia, SC (WLTX) - Forward City Church in Columbia looked a little different today. Grammy nominated gospel singer Travis Greene, the church's pastor, let his mother have the microphone to preach a Mother's Day sermon.

"I thought it would be cool, you know, it's a way to celebrate mothers and I just thought she has a better insight on motherhood than I do," Travis Greene said jokingly.

Travis' mother, Charleather Greene, is no stranger to preaching.

"I volunteer in seven different prisons," Charleather Greene said, "I have my own church service every second and third Friday of the month."

Travis says his goal was to make the day feel special, not just for mothers, but for all women.

"This is a day where we recognize women for having the motherly instinct to care, to nurture, and to encourage," Travis Greene said.

For the impact he's had bringing people closer to God, Charleather Greene says she's one proud mama.

"I've always saw the anointing upon his life," Charleather Greene said, "always. He's always had a love for God that's beyond your imagination."

