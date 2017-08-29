Midlands Residents Understand Texas Flooding

South Carolinians know what people in Texas are going through all too well. After experiencing a historic flood nearly two years ago, the Palmetto State is still recovering.

Columbia, SC (WLTX) -- South Carolinians know what people in Texas are going through all too well. Nearly two years ago, the Palmetto State experienced its own historic flood.

With damaged buildings still around and washed out roads not repaired, we know first hand it will take years to recover.

The windows, walls and roof of the Title Max building on Devine Street have caved in, but the structure still stands. Just across the street, the Subway was completely gutted; untouched in nearly two years.

Drive one mile down Fort Jackson Blvd. to Shady Lane - another area still dealing with the damage.

"We had about four and a half feet of water inside our house," said Kristin Van Sant.

Van Sant and her family moved back into their home in February, after being displaced for 16 months.

"Right after it happened, we all thought we'd put everything all together and be back in six months or so," she said.

But after talking with the Federal Emergency Management Agency, FEMA, Van Sant realized the process was going to take much longer. They had to completely tear down their house and rebuild on stilts.

"I think once we realized it was going to take awhile to get everything back together, it's really hard to see other people waiting to get back in," said Van Sant.

Over in Columbia's Reflections neighborhood, two dams and a road are still washed out from the thousand year flood.

"We've been struggling ever since to get the approval we needed to get them rebuilt," said the Rick Gray, the President of the Homeowners Association.

Gray said the washed out road has been an inconvenience for the entire neighborhood.

"Immediately after the flooding, normally my house is four-tenths of a mile that way on interior roads. It was 12 miles to get to the clubhouse, now it's three miles," he said.

The Midlands are continuing to persevere nearly two years later, and they want those in Texas to know they're there for them every step of the way.

Our parent company TEGNA is raising money for the American Red Cross, Hurricane Harvey relief efforts. Donate. here.

