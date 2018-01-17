Columbia, SC (WLTX) - Kershaw County Sheriff Jim Matthews said his number one concern for drivers is black ice.

"If you go out there and have a wreck you are going to have your car fixed and have it towed and it is a big expense and then if you get hurt there is all kinds of problems, so just stay off the road,” Matthews said. “The best thing for people to do is just stay home, unless you absolutely have to drive.”

Meanwhile transportation crews throughout the state have spent the last 48 hours treating the roads with brine and salt.

"We didn't have any accumulation on the ground and it stopped a little bit earlier, so we had no major problems,” SC DOT Maintenance Engineer Steve Altman said.

In Richland County, Altman and his crew are not only treating the interstates, but the secondary roads too. They hope the wind will help prevent black ice.

"The breeze is helping to get the top moisture off. It helps to dry it up as it comes along with the traffic on top of it,” Altman said.

If you do find yourself hitting black ice and have an emergency on the roads call 911 and *47.

© 2018 WLTX-TV