List of Midlands School District Closed on Thursday

Efren Afante has the latest forecast on the rapidly changing forecast.

wltx 4:26 PM. EST January 03, 2018

Columbia, SC (WLTX) - Multiple school districts in the Midlands will be closed again Thursday due to the winter storm and its aftermath. 

Closed Thursday:

Calhoun County Schools 

Clarendon School District 1

Clarendon School District 2

Clarendon School District 3

Orangeburg School District 3

Orangeburg School District 4

Orangeburg School District 5

Sumter County Schools

 

 

 

