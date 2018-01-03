List of Midlands School District Closed on Thursday

Back of school bus with a sign (Photo: Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Columbia, SC (WLTX) - Multiple school districts in the Midlands will be closed again Thursday due to the winter storm and its aftermath.

Closed Thursday:

Calhoun County Schools

Clarendon School District 1

Clarendon School District 2

Clarendon School District 3

Orangeburg School District 3

Orangeburg School District 4

Orangeburg School District 5

Sumter County Schools

