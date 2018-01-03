List of Midlands School District Closed on Thursday

Columbia, SC (WLTX) - Multiple school districts in the Midlands will be closed again Thursday due to the winter storm and its aftermath.
Closed Thursday:
Calhoun County Schools
Clarendon School District 1
Clarendon School District 2
Clarendon School District 3
Orangeburg School District 3
Orangeburg School District 4
Orangeburg School District 5
Sumter County Schools
