Education Secretary, Betsy DeVos speaks to Magnet Schools of America, a non-profit that helps public magnet schools. (Photo: Magnet Schools of America)

Lexington County, SC (WLTX) A Midlands school administrator was able to meet the new Secretary of Education, Betsy DeVos.

The Magnet Schools of America invited Secretary DeVos to speak at their annual meeting in Washington, D.C. to learn more about her agenda and share their own.

Sara Wheeler is the Lexington Richland District 5 Magnet School Program Director and also the national president of the non profit organization, Magnet Schools of America. Wheeler says going into the meeting, they knew where DeVos stood on school Choice. \

She says, "They are huge advocates of choice, which is wonderful, which is a plus, which we believe in." But she says, she wanted to make sure equality was addressed and that choice, meant choice for all options. She says she had a concern about that. She says, "Public schools and public magnet schools not necessarily being as a top of a priority on their agenda as other choice options might be."

Devos is a proponent of private and charter schools and the voucher system. DeVos herself and her children attended private schools. Wheeler, says in her speech DeVos addressed school funding. She says, "She was speaking of the fact that funding often should not stay in a building, but should follow a student."

That could mean less funding for public schools. The organization wanted to make sure the Secretary understood the value of public magnet schools that center around a learning theme. Wheeler explains, "It really came out of the civil rights movement and a way to provide equitable opportunities to all students, based on diverse environments, rigorous curriculum, parental and community engagement, building partnerships for real life learning, real world opportunities. And that's what we've always been about and closing that opportunity gap." She says Magnet schools were the original school choice that allowed students within a district to move to schools that better fit their needs and interests.

Wheeler says her group was eager to hear this administrations agenda and promote their cause. She explains under ESSA (the Every Student Succeeds Act) recently passed by Congress, the role of the federal government shrinks and she says, "funding will go back to states and local school districts for control. Certain compliance certain guidelines but decisions would be made at the home level."

There are 4,340 magnet schools serving nearly 3.5 million students across the nation.

Here in the Midlands, there are 45 public magnet schools and Wheeler says she wants to make sure the students who attend them receive the education they deserve. She says, "However things play out, that we are at the table as to what is at the state level, and what is at the national level, that we are definitely at the table helping to shape that agenda and to get our fair piece of the pie."

Wheeler invited Secretary DeVos to a sit down to discuss magnet public schools and to visit Midlands schools. It's yet to be seen if DeVos will take her up on that offer.

