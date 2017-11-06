WLTX
Close

Midlands Sends Message to Those Hurting in Texas

Here in South Carolina...we unfortunatley know all too well what our friends in Texas are going through...as we had to deal with the shooting deaths at the mother emanuel a-m-e church two years ago. We went to Downtown Columbia today.....where we found p

Nic Jones, wltx 6:23 PM. EST November 06, 2017

Columbia, SC (WLTX) - Two years ago, the Palmetto State witnessed the Charleston AME church shooting that left nine people dead. Now in 2017, Texas is dealing with a church shooting of their own.

Dealing with the similar pain that people in the Lone Star State are feeling, folks in South Carolina thought it was important for them to send a message to those in Texas that are hurting.

Watch the video to hear their responses as to what pain they felt when they heard the news and encouragement they want to send to people in Texas that need it.

© 2017 WLTX-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories