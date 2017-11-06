Midlands Sends Message to Those Hurting in Texas

Getty Images (Photo: Custom)

Columbia, SC (WLTX) - Two years ago, the Palmetto State witnessed the Charleston AME church shooting that left nine people dead. Now in 2017, Texas is dealing with a church shooting of their own.

Dealing with the similar pain that people in the Lone Star State are feeling, folks in South Carolina thought it was important for them to send a message to those in Texas that are hurting.

Watch the video to hear their responses as to what pain they felt when they heard the news and encouragement they want to send to people in Texas that need it.

