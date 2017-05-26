Midlands Seniors Graduate With Perfect Attendance

Richburg Canty, Ja'Bez Joe, Corleshia Sinkler and Caitlin Bickford. (Photo: WLTX)

Sumter County, SC (WLTX) – Four students from Sumter County will be graduating with bragging rights.

Caitlin Bickford, Richburg Canty and Ja'Bez Joe of Sumter High School and Corleshia Sinkler of Lakewood High School have 12 years of perfect attendance.

We were able to catch up with three of the record holders.

“I'd like to thank my parents they gave me a strong foundation and the discipline to come to school every day,” Canty said with a smile.

“My family and prayers, that’s how I made it,” Joe explained.

“My mama,” Sinkler admits. “Especially my grandma too they really helped me push through.”

The students admit the achievement was not reached alone and there was some tough love along the way.

“It was very hard because sometimes I was sick,” Sinkler said with a smirk. “Yes I had to go to school even though I was sick and not well but I was motivated to go.”

Sinkler said her parents would just tell her to take a little Tylenol and medicine so she could still make it to class.

“You want to struggle in life? You want to struggle?” Joe said those were his conversations with his parents when he did not want to go to school. “Put on that backpack and go.”

“She wanted me to be different not like the other students,” Canty said of his mother’s motivation.

They agree it all paid off. They all have 3.5 and above GPA’s.

“It made me feel like I'm here for a reason,” Joe said.

“Everyday the teachers notice they treat you a little bit better,” Canty said.

Canty is headed to Lenoir–Rhyne University for business and to play football.



Joe is on his way to Benedict to study criminal justice

Sinkler is going to Francis Marion to become a registered nurse.

The three say they want to continue the streak.

“I'm a try,” Joe said with some hesitation.

“You've got to work hard. You've got to study hard and wake up early and just be ready to work,” Sinkler said.

“We gon’ do it,” Canty said confidently through his laughter.

With four students, Sumter County has the most students with perfect attendance in the Midlands.

