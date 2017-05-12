Midlands student wins national writing contest (Photo: WLTX)

Chapin, SC (WLTX) - It was surprises all around for one Chapin Intermediate School student after his essay on business investments won a national contest.

"We are here to award Ethan Harder as our second place National Investwrite winner," said Amanda Stiglbauer with the South Carolina Council on Economic Education.

Stiglbauer says it's an unprecedented win because a student from the school won the same national award last year.

"I've never heard of a school being awarded something like this on a national level twice," Stiglbauer said.

The fifth graders were a part of over 10,000 entries nationwide. The topic was to research a business and make an investment recommendation.

"Oh, I'm so proud," said Yvonne Strange, Harder's teacher, "I'm so proud."

Strange says it's moments like these that remind her why she loves teaching.

"It's really neat to see them truly listen and become inspired," Strange said.

In fact, both of the school's back to back winners came from her class. Harder says he never could've expected it.

"Well, I knew somebody had won but I didn't think it was me," Harder said.

His family knew, though; his dad even flew all the way in from Boston to watch his accomplishment.

"Ms. Strange called a couple months ago to let us know he won, so [I] arranged everything to come down," Adam Harder said.

"I think too often on Facebook we see posts of, 'things I didn't learn in high school' or 'things I didn't learn in middle school,'" Stiglbauer said, "and we want these students to be able to go out in the real world and find their place."

Ethan Harder says when he grows up, he wants to go to Harvard and become an investor.

© 2017 WLTX-TV