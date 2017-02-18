COLUMBIA, SC - (WLTX) -- This morning in Cape Canaveral, Florida SpaceX attempted to launch its own rocket from NASA's historic moon pad.

It was scheduled to take flight at 10:01 Saturday morning, but was scrapped 13 seconds before takeoff due to technical difficulties. The launch was supposed to send up a load of supplies for the space station including a science experiment made by 3 students from W.J. Keenan High School in Richland County.

Ryan Matthews, Cedric McQueen, Tevin Glover say they are "stoked" and "ecstatic" about the event.

In their experiment the group tested turbidity of the solution they made that consists of cornstarch and water, which is what plants are basically made of. The young scientists say once they see how that reacts in space, they can eventually go towards plants being grown in space.

They say it's more about how plants can grow in space, and if it can grow in space then it can grow in many different conditions.

The students say people have already tried plant growth in space, but they wanted to get more technical about it to see and go down into the roots of the plants to see if it would be able to grow.

SpaceX is expected to launch tomorrow.

