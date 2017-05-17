Midlands Students to Take National Stage

A group of Midlands students are headed to a national stage. (Photo: WLTX)

Richland County, SC (WLTX) - A group of Midlands students are headed to a national stage.

Ridge View High School sophomores Otiana Thompson, JaKayla Cornish, V'dell Carter, Portia Daniels, and Caitlyn Wilson won the South Carolina National History Day competition and.

Their piece focuses around the revolution of the African country, Zimbabwe.

They tell the powerful story of perseverance through dance and spoken word.

“I just knew like we were just so close and I just remember running down and we had got a medal,” Otiana Thompson said excitedly. “I didn’t know like the difference was that I was making until I saw the work, until I saw the progress,”

They are hoping to compete at the national contest next month in Maryland but need $5000 to make the trip.

If you are able to help, please visit: https://www.gofundme.com/ptmucv-send-us-to-nationals.



