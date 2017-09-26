Midlands Supply Drives for Puerto Rican Hurricane Survivors

People in the Midlands are working to help Puerto Rico.

Columbia, SC (WLTX) People in the Midlands are working to help Puerto Rico.

“You know people in Puerto Rico are having to go and drive to the airport to try and get a cell tower they don’t have any power. People there are really struggling right now and we really need to work together to help them,"

Senator Katrina Shealy explained of the more than 3 million residents on the island.

Shealy is leading a supplies drive.

“Puerto Rico is just as important to the United States as any place else,” Shealy said. “Puerto Rico is not a foreign country. Puerto Rico is a part of the United States.”

Shealy said some people forget the island is a part of the country. She said citizens need to be helping them just like how they helped hurricane survivors in Texas and Florida

The storm has taken lives, damaged homes and left people without power. It was the strongest hurricane to hit Puerto Rico in more than 80 years.

“You know the only problem with Puerto Rico is we can't drive a truck there, so we're working now with local state agencies and even private plane owners to be able to get these items to them quickly," the Lexington senator said.

Shealy and her partners are collecting the following:

Bottled water

Personal Hygiene items

Baby diapers

Adult diapers

Baby wipes

Tooth brushes

Tooth paste

Canned food

Cleaning supplies

Brooms

Mops

Bleach

Baby formula

First aid kits

Rubber gloves

Pet Food

Insect repellant

Batteries

Trash bags

The items can be dropped off at:

Batesburg-Leesville Fire Station

431 E. Church Street

Leesville, SC 29070

Leola’s

125 Wilson Street

Lexington, SC 29073

St. James Lutheran Church

1358 S. Lake Drive

Lexington, SC 29073

If you are interested in being a drop-off location, please contact Shealy at KatrinaShealy@scsenate.gov.

You can also drop off supplies at La Isla Bonita Restaurant on 1701 Percival Road in Columbia on Saturday from 8 am-5 pm.

They are collecting the following:

bottled water

baby wipes

hand sanitizer

diapers

canned foods

dry foods

baby formula

garbage bags

towels

canned milk

pet food

baby and adult pain relief medicine

stomach and diarrhea relief medicine

mosquito repellant

blankets

pillows

first-aid kits

laundry detergent

dish soap

cots

Ensure

flashlights

adult diapers

Gatorade

shovels

construction supplies

The South Carolina Hispanic Leadership Council, the Richland County Sheriff’s Department and Fort Jackson Army Base are partnering for this drive.

For more information on how you can help Puerto Rican relief efforts, please visit: http://prfaa.pr.gov/unitedforpuertorico/

If you would like to donate to the American Red Cross' relief efforts in Puerto Rico, please visit: https://www.redcross.org/donate/donation

The American Red Cross has a search for people who have already registered themselves as safe. Find out more here: https://safeandwell.communityos.org/cms/

© 2017 WLTX-TV