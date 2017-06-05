Midlands Teacher Charged for Child Pornography

Sean Maly (Photo: Richland County Detention Center)

RICHLAND COUNTY, SC (WLTX) - A Midlands middle school science teacher is under arrest after sending child pornography to a co-worker, according to the Richland County Sheriff's Department.

Richland County deputies say they arrested Sean Maly, 46, at his residence on Waverly Place Drive on Friday. Maly is charged with 2nd-degree sexual exploitation of a minor, according to investigators.

Deputies say Maly, a Summit Parkway Middle School science teacher, used his work issued laptop and email account to send child pornography to a co-worker on Wednesday, May 24, 2017. Investigators say Maly accidentally sent the wrong web link to a co-worker, which led them to the discovery of child pornography on his laptop.

Richland School District Two said the the co-worker reported receiving the inappropriate to school administrators, who notified district officials. They, in turn, immediately notified law enforcement, according to a statement from Richland Two. Administrators say Richland Two and Summit Parkway Middle School are fully cooperating with law enforcement.

Deputies say they are continuing to search other devices belonging to Maly, and additional charges may be forthcoming.

Following Richland District Two board policy, Maly is on leave while the investigation continues, according to chief communications officer Libby Roof.

© 2017 WLTX-TV