Midlands Woman Accused of Illegally Getting Unemployment Benefits

Columbia, SC (WLTX) - A Midlands woman bilked the SC Department of Employment and Workforce (SCDEW) for unemployment benefits, according to the SC Law Enforcement Division (SLED).

ON April 6, 2017, SLED agents arrested Roselyn Yaschika Wise, 38, of Columbia, for filing a fraudulent unemployment claim and twice filing a forged letter with SCDEW.

Warrants show Wise filed the false claim sometime between July 1 and December 28, 2013. Warrants also show Wise filed forged letters with SCDEW on or about May 16 and June 29, 2016. Another warrant alleges Wise obtained a signature or property by false pretenses on or around June 29, 2016.

The charges, which vary from misdemeanor to felony, carry a combined penalty of up to 18 years in prison and fines at the court's discretion.

© 2017 WLTX-TV