Midlands Woman Dies While Burning Trash

Sumter County, SC (WLTX) - A Sumter County woman has died after she was injured while burning trash.

The incident happened Tuesday afternoon on Wrangler Trail, which is just off Highway 15 near Lakewood.

The Sumter County Coroner's Office has identified the woman who died as 67-year-old Ethel Hall.

A spokesperson for the Sumter County Sheriff's Department says Hall was outside her daughter's home burning trash when the fire got out of control. The blaze eventually spread to nearby woods.

Once the flames were put out, firefighters were able to recover her body.

An autopsy for her is scheduled to take place Wednesday.

