Midlands Women Head to Women's March in D.C.

Columbia, SC (WLTX) - A group of women from the Midlands headed to Washington, D.C. to be a part of the Women's March.

On Saturday, thousands of women will take on the capitol to defend equal rights.

The ladies from the Midlands say they are going to have their voices be heard and are specifically marching for awareness around environmental issues, healthcare and education.

“Protecting the EPA is really essential and we just kind of feel that some of the policies that might be put in place might protect industry a lot more than the environment and clean air and clean water,” environmentalist Autumn Perkins explained passionately.

Perkins said she feels it is her duty to attend.

“Deep down I feel like if I don't go, I would feel that I was missing out on something that's a coalesce movement against hate, against bigotry and standing up for the environment, and for women and immigrants,” Perkins said.

Immigrants are so close to her heart, because she has two children from a different country.

"They feel a little bit threatened as they hear school chatter about 'are you allowed to stay here? Are you having to go back under this new president'," Perkins explained of her children's experiences. "And that’s not, that’s kind of extremist but the thing is they have that doubt and that worry in their mind, so I just want to represent people from other countries."

Jenny Nelson is an educator headed to the march with Perkins. She is concerned about healthcare especially for her daughter.

“I have an autistic daughter and It’s important to me that she receives the education that she deserves. I think that healthcare’s important,” Nelson said. “I’m able to get coverage for her with our private insurance under Affordable Care Act that I was not able to get before.”

Nelson said her daughter is unable to march but she says she is going there for her.

“I want to be her voice,” Nelson explained.

The four ladies arrived to D.C. around 6 p.m. Friday. They will march on Saturday and simultaneously, there will be a women's march right here in Columbia at the State House.

For more information on the March in Washington, please visit: https://www.womensmarch.com/

And for details on the one in Columbia, head to: https://actionnetwork.org/events/rally-and-democracy-fair

