USC Rhodes Scholar Jory Fleming On Being Honored By Gamecocks
During halftime of the USC men's basketball teams' win over Ole Miss Rhodes Scholar Jory Fleming was recognized for his outstanding accomplishment while living with Autism. Here's the raw halftime interview.
wltx 1:01 AM. EST January 15, 2017
More Stories
-
Ringling Bros. circus to close after 146 yearsJan 14, 2017, 10:19 p.m.
-
Championship Parade Draws 30,000 to Downtown ClemsonJan 14, 2017, 11:44 a.m.
-
Tigers show appreciation in championship celebrationJan 14, 2017, 2:21 p.m.