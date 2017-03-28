Dylan Johnson has the old basketball hardwood court from Carolina Coliseum for sale. (Photo: Dylan Johnson, dylan@oatmeal.org 803-546-3997)

Columbia, SC (WLTX) With the University of South Carolina men's and women's basketball teams in the final four, it might be a good time to get some memorabilia. One Columbia man is hoping the renewed team spirit will help him sell a huge piece of Gamecock history, the old basketball court floor from the Carolina Coliseum. Dylan Johnson says, "nows the time. If I am going to be able to save this and not just have somebody turn it into a blank slate again, this is the time I had to push for it and see if we could keep it here in South Carolina, keep it in tact,or at least keep it what it is."

Johnson and his partner bought the entire floor at a state auction three years ago. That's when News 19 first talked to him. Back then he explained why he bid on it. He told us, "It struck me as the most unique piece of memorabilia that I've ever seen for sale." And it's still for sale. Johnson and his partner have had some offers though. Johnson says, "About a month ago we were approached by a potential buyer who wanted to buy the entire floor but he wanted to ship it out of state, sand it down, and refinish it."

And though Johnson has taken a few panels and made tables, he says he's always wanted to keep the court in tact as much as possible. But then what some people thought was impossible happened. The USC men's basketball team made it to the Sweet 16 in the NCAA tournament. Johnson says, "My partner and I discussed it and said, 'let's see what happens.'"

What happened is the USC men's basketball team defied the odds by making it into the Final Four. Johnson says, "The synergy between the men's team and the women's team and the enthusiasm in the community its been unbelievable."

The 4 by 8 panels are holding up well in the warehouse where they are stored. Johnson wiped off some dust to show us and you can even see the edge of the gamecock wing on the panels. Johnson says, "We'll probably end up breaking it up. We're not going to break up the Gamecock. We'll keep that in tact for now, but we'll probably start selling individual panels versus selling it to the guy who wants to sand it down."

Johnson envisions the floor as part of the entrance to apartments, or the gamecock in a sports bar. He says he just wants someone to preserve the floor's beauty. Since both the men's and women's teams are in the final four, interest has bounced back and fans will want a piece of gamecock history.

He says, "Seeing the scuff marks from people's sneakers along the panels running my hand along the panel, It really gave me that feeling of nostalgia that's hard to recreate. You really can't. Its either something that is real, or its not."

Johnson's craigslist ad has been viewed more than 3-thousand times and he's been busy all week fielding phone calls. If you are interested in buying the entire floor, center court, or significant pieces. Johnson wants to sell those first, then he will sell individual panels. He says if he does end up breaking it up, he wants to keep the top of the key for his own dining room table.



