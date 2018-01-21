Mild Monday, Rain Early Tuesday

(Photo: maxuser)

Columbia, SC (WLTX) - Sunday was sunny and warm. The mild weather will continue Monday, but there will be a chance for rain very early Tuesday.

Sunday was very pleasant. High temperatures climbed into the lower 70s across the Midlands. The Columbia airport had a high temperature of 73 degrees.

Twenty-three years ago it was a different story. The low temperature in Columbia was -1° that day. Caesars Head hit -19° on January 21, 1985. Many areas in the state set record lows that morning.

We are not expecting any extremely cold weather over the next seven days. Monday will be mild, but the clouds will increase. High temperatures will be in the upper 60s to near 70 degrees.

Scattered showers are expected to move into the area after midnight Monday. The rain may linger into the late morning hours of Tuesday. High temperatures on Tuesday will still be warm. Highs will be in the middle 60s.

The dry weather will continue Wednesday through Friday. High temperatures will be in the upper 50s and lower 60s. Low temperatures will be in the middle to lower 30s.

The chance for rain will return to the area by the weekend. An isolated shower will be possible Saturday. Scattered showers are expected Sunday.

