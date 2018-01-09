Mild, Pleasant Weather Today

(Photo: maxuser)

Columbia, SC (WLTX) - The warming trend will continue today as high temperatures climb into the middle to upper 50s.

Monday was dry and seasonable. High temperatures were in the lower 50s across the area. Columbia had a high temperature of 52 degrees.

A few clouds will be possible today, but temperatures will be even warmer than Monday. Highs today will be in the middle to upper 50s.

More clouds are possible Wednesday, there may be a small chance for an isolated shower late in the day. High temperatures are expected to top out near 60 degrees.

The warming trend will continue Thursday and Friday. High temperatures will be in the upper 60s and lower 70s. Showers will be possible Thursday. Scattered showers and a few storms are possible Friday.

