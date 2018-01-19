Mild, Sunny Weekend

Sunny skies and warm weather (Photo: WLTX)

Columbia, SC (WLTX) - The weekend will be sunny and mild. High temperatures will be in the middle to upper 60s by Sunday.

Friday was sunny and dry. High temperatures were in the upper 50s and lower 60s across the Midlands.

The weekend will be a little warmer. High temperatures will be in the lower to middle 60s Saturday. Sunday highs will be in the middle to upper 60s.

This will be the warmest weekend we have had in 2018 so far. The weekend of January 6 and 7 the average high was 37 degrees. Last weekend the average high was 50 degrees.

The milder weather will continue into Monday. High temperatures will be in the upper 60s, but clouds will be on the increase as a front approaches.

Scattered showers will be possible late Monday into early Tuesday. The rain and the clouds will decrease through the day Tuesday. High temperatures will still be mild.

Wednesday through Friday high temperatures will be in the lower 60s. Low temperatures will be seasonable, falling into the middle 30s overnight.

