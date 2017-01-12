Millions of Dollars in Development Going On In Camden

Cedarbrook Apartments (Photo: WLTX)

Camden, SC (WLTX) - Millions of dollars in development are taking shape in Camden.

The city will soon have an affordable housing complex and a separate $2 million recreation facility.

"To have that concentration of residents walking distance from downtown we think that we'll eventually encourage investments in restaurants and retail," Mel Pearson said.

Pearson is the City Manager.

"Our intent is to redevelop what exists here and build a new tennis facility on the adjacent property," he said.



The county is taking about $2 million to renovate the tennis courts along Campbell Street.

Pearson said they will be taking the existing six courts, converting some into Pickleball courts (an abbreviate form of tennis), redoing two of the courts and adding 14 more.



"We are funding this with the hospitality tax," Pearson said.



The tax was enacted in 2009 and used for projects like this, but this isn't the only project going on, on Campbell Street. A separate, privately owned, 60 unit, affordable housing complex is being constructed a few hundred yards away.

Chad McGinty is overseeing the construction. He said there's a need for this type of housing.



"All of our developments are based on market analysis, in depth market analysis that are checked and double checked by third parties," McGinty said.



McGinty said the Cedarbrook Apartments were built to attract young families and range from $500-$700 per unit.

And some of the folks in the area said they are excited.



"The housing is much, much needed in Kerhsaw County. Good, affordable housing is key to the development of our community, our town and our county," Don Spivey said.



"I think the recreation is going to be nice for the area and that's going to be more recreation for people to get involved, stay healthy and stay active," Toni Bracey said.

Cedarbrook Apartments are expected to begin leasing in May and the new recreation facility is set to start hosting tournaments this fall.

(© 2017 WLTX)