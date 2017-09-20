South Carolina has more than $550 million in unclaimed money. (Photo: WLTX)

Columbia, SC (WLTX) – South Carolina has more than $550 million in unclaimed money.

Companies transfer these funds to the Unclaimed Property Program each year because they cannot find the owners.

The money is sitting in an “unclaimed property” account at the state treasurer’s office.

It comes from things like old bank accounts, stocks, security deposits, and inheritances.

To see if you have any cash—head to southcarolina.findyourunclaimedproperty.com.

Click on Get Started and then type in your name, city and hit search.

A list of names with addresses, an estimate of the amount and the property ID will appear.

If you see something that belongs to you, click claim.

You will then fill out the claim, preview it and submit.

Once submitted, you can check your claim status, make sure you keep your claim ID.

According to ClaimYourCash.org, you may also need to submit additional documents like a copy of your ID and proof of address.

The state has also joined http://www.missingmoney.com/, which allows you to search other states’ unclaimed property records, in case you or a family member lived in another state or have money there.

State Treasurer Curtis Loftis said to check Delaware. He said Delaware is the default state banks and security houses send the unclaimed dollars to.

